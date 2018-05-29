President Sarkissian sees need to return wounded soldiers to dignified life

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian visited the Fatherland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center on May 29 to personally congratulate soldiers who undergo treatment in the Center on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic, reports Armenpress.

The President highlighted the need to return the soldiers to a dignified life. “We should organize at the state level for the disabled to return to a dignified life, rather than to receive support during their whole life. It’s necessary to get out of the psychology of waiting for help”, the President said, adding that he will discuss his proposal with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“The person, who recovered here and also acquired professional qualities during this period, should gain an advantage by employers. This is an internationally accepted practice. Imagine if a lot of companies in Armenia invite three, four, five of them to work and give normal salary. These people will live with their work, rather than will receive an assistance”, President Sarkissian stated.

He highlighted that the problems of soldiers are not limited to the recovery of health. “Most of them face social issues, today the boys who endangered their life receive a pension with which the healthy person cannot live. The pension of these boys should be worth of their devotion”, Armen Sarkissian said.

He noted that the volume of good work should increase, and such rehabilitation centers should operate in remote regions. “The healthcare system should be multiplied and enlarge from Yerevan to regions. It’s very difficult to bring wounded people from Armenia’s north, south, Karabakh to here”, Armen Sarkissian added.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan