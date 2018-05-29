PM Pashinyan urges to voluntarily come to legality field and not to lie to state

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls the operations of the National Security Service aimed at discovering corruption chains not as a vendetta, but an establishment of legitimacy.

“There is a process of establishing legitimacy in Armenia, and I reaffirm what we have announced that there should be no vendettas, but this should not be perceived by anyone as a sign of weakness. Yes, there should be no vendettas, but there should be no permissiveness as well. If anyone interprets this as a sign of weakness, he/she will receive a crushing counter response”, PM Pashinyan told reporters, commenting on the rumors that the NSS conducts operations in Yerevan-City supermarkets which belongs to the family of RPA faction MP Samvel Alexanyan.

The PM said all should completely fulfill their duties towards the state, and no one should dare to lie to the state. “I call on everyone to voluntarily come to the legal field, re-calculate the taxes which were not paid previously, and let the NSS not to do this. Yes, the NSS will solve any task very quickly and in a tough manner, but I call not to reach this point”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The National Security Service conducts operations aimed at discovering corruption chains. During a meeting with the heads of news agencies, the NSS chief Artur Vanetsyan stated that people enriched via corruption chains will be held responsible. According to him, there are nearly 350 individuals in Armenia who are unaware that companies that evade taxes are registered in their names. They are unaware, they are people living in difficult social conditions whose passports were taken for 5, 10, 20 thousand drams and companies were registered in their names.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan