Russian government approves CIS intellectual property market agreement

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order on approving the draft agreement on the formation and development of intellectual property market of the CIS states, the Russian government said in a statement, Interfax reports.

“According to the order signed by the Russian government, the draft agreement on the formation and development of the intellectual property market of the CIS participating states has been approved”, the statement said.

The draft agreement has been approved by the March 2, 2018 decision of the CIS Economic Council.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan