Armenia’s Ombudsman meets CoE Human Rights Commissioner in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan on May 28 met with Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe (CoE) Dunja Mijatović in Strasbourg, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Arman Tatoyan congratulated Dunja Mijatović on assuming office and introduced his staff’s activity during the May-April events in Armenia. During those days the CoE Commissioner’s support and constant contact with the Armenian Ombudsman was specifically important.

During the meeting the Ombudsman’s work in connection with the protection of rights of peaceful protest participants, discussion of protests against the Police actions and etc were discussed.

The CoE Human Rights Commissioner attached importance to the Human Rights Defender’s role, as well as the effective work in the protection of rights and assessments.

At the end of the meeting the sides agreed to strengthen the cooperation and further intensify the joint work.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan