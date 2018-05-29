EEU-Iran interim deal likely to be initiated from 2019

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The interim agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran can be initiated already from 2019, EEC Chairman of the Board Tigran Sargsyan told TASS.

“We signed an interim agreement at the Astana conference, which is leading to the creation of the free trade zone with Iran. Now we have launched the ratification process in our countries, we hope that this agreement will come into force already from New Year,” he said.

“The agreement is signed, now it needs to be ratified in the parliament. Our experts say that it might take approximately six months. It will come into force after ratification. The same goes for China,” Sargsyan said.

Sargsyan reminded that the EEU is currently negotiating on creating free trade zones with Israel, Singapore, India, Egypt and Serbia.

