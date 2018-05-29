YSU students demand resignation of rector in new demonstration

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. A group of students have launched a demonstration outside the Yerevan State University (YSU) in downtown Yerevan demanding the resignation of the rector – Aram Simonyan. The students also demand a financial audit to be carried out in the university, a temporary suspension of the student council and the union and the dissolution of the board of trustees.

The students are calling on their fellow students and lecturers to join them and declare a strike.

One of the initiatiors of the rally - Davit Petrosyan – a member of the For Academic Development initiative, says that the university has serious problems, such as low level education, poor building conditions, inefficient spending, absence of academic environment and others.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan