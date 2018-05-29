Minister Hakobyan highlights necessity to expand railway transportation

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Ashot Hakobyan received General Director of the South Caucasus Railway CJSC Sergey Valko, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting minister Hakobyan highlighted the role and significance of the railway for the economic development and in particularly emphasized the necessity to promote the railway transportation field, as well as expand the ongoing activities and projects.

In his turn Sergey Valko congratulated the minister on assuming office and introduced the activities which contributed to increasing the speed of trains by cutting the duration of the traffic.

At the meeting the officials attached importance to the ongoing works aimed at increasing the cargo transportation volumes and developing infrastructures.

The sides also exchanged views on the upcoming programs, expected investments in railway transport field and a number of other issues.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan