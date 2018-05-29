Speaker Babloyan congratulates peacekeepers on their professional day

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan addressed a congratulatory message on the International Day of Peacekeepers on May 29, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear peacekeepers,

I extend the Armenian Parliament’s and my congratulations to you on the International Day of Peacekeepers and wish you safe service and good return.

You conduct a difficult and grateful mission very far from Armenia and bring Armenia’s support to the sacred task of reestablishment of peace in the world together with the multinational peacekeeping forces. We are proud of your honest and devoted service and the high appreciation given to that.

Together with your relatives we share the same happiness and worry every morning full of peace or dangers in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

God Bless you and all peacekeepers”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan