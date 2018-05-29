Stratford Festival evacuated after bomb threat

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The opening night of the Stratford Festival was cancelled Monday after a bomb threat. No one was injured in the incident, Global News reports.

Stratford Police said they “received a call that explosives have been placed ‘at the Stratford Festival.’ Both the Festival Theatre and the Avon Theatre were evacuated as a precaution.

The threat was made at the opening night of The Tempest.

The festival, which is billed as North America’s largest classical repertory theatre company, has been putting on plays since 1953.

The Stratford Festival is an internationally recognized annual repertory theatre festival running annually from April to October in the city of Stratford, Ontario, Canada.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan