CoE Secretary General highly appreciates Armenian Ombudsman’s activities

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan on May 28 had a working meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE) Thorbjørn Jagland in Strasbourg, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Ombudsman’s activity and assessments on the April-May events in Armenia were discussed. In particular, the officials discussed the Ombudsman’s work in connection with the protection of rights of peaceful protest participants, discussion and assessments of protests against the Police actions and etc.

CoE Secretary General highly appreciated the activities of the Ombudsman during that period, stating it played a great role in terms of guaranteeing the citizens’ rights.

Arman Tatoyan in his turn thanked the CoE Secretary General for appreciating his work and stated that during those days Thorbjørn Jagland’s positions were very important in connection with ensuring human rights and rule of law in the country.

During the meeting the Ombudsman’s participation in the programs being implemented by the CoE were highly appreciated.

The officials also touched upon the priorities in the field of human rights and highlighted the need to deepen the further cooperation with the CoE structures and programs.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan