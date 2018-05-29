US delays new sanctions against North Korea

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. decided to hold off on implementing new major sanctions against North Korea while it looks to revive a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month, Wall Street Journal reports.

The White House was prepared to announce the ramped-up sanctions regime as soon as Tuesday but decided Monday to indefinitely delay the measures while talks with North Korea proceed, a U.S. official said, citing progress in efforts to repair diplomatic relations.

Talks between the U.S. and North Korean delegations are set to take place through Tuesday and could continue beyond that.

