LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-05-18
LONDON, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.62% to $2285.00, copper price up by 0.63% to $6903.00, lead price down by 1.44% to $2471.00, nickel price up by 2.12% to $14900.00, tin price up by 0.49% to $20400.00, zinc price up by 0.76% to $3052.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
