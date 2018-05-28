Russian “Code de Vino” magazine dedicates entire publication to Armenian winemaking

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Russian “Code de Vino” magazine has dedicated an entire publication to the ancient traditions of Armenian winemaking. ARMENPRESS reports the presentation of the new issue of the Russian-language newspaper took place in Yerevan on May 27 with winemaker, “Armenia’s wine president” Vahe Keoshgerian on the cover page. He highlighted the extensive work done by the Russian staff, who touched upon not only the already accomplished wine making companies, but also those who make wine at home.

According to publisher of “Code de Vino” magazine Oleg Cherne, Armenia is the first country to which the entire issue of the magazine has been dedicated. “Here wine is very natural”, he said, adding that Armenia amazed them in the way archeological excavations do.

“Those who get acquainted with the Armenian wines, discover almost everything, starting from the unique grape varieties that grow only here, ending with the quality of the best wines of the country made in the elegant style but modern elegance. This is the secret of Armenia – it’s both very ancient and very young. It’s a very powerful country ready to create something new of high quality based on traditions. It’s said once you come to Armenia you can never leave it, since part of your love remain here, in this atmosphere of unique beauty”, reads the editor’s column of the magazine.

The magazine, published in 10 thousand copies, is not for sale. It will be circulated among interested groups in various methods. The English version of the newspaper is available electronically.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan