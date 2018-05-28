President Sarkissian receives French FM

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on May 28. Welcoming the guest in Armenia whom he had met in Tbilisi 2 days ago, the Armenian President noted that this visit on the day of the 100th anniversary of the First Armenian Republic symbolizes the imperishable nature of Armenian-French relations and the continuation of the policy of close cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s office, Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian conveyed the greetings and warm wishes of French President Emmanuel Macron, who will pay a state visit to Armenia in October, to President Armen Sarkissian. The French Minister highly assessed the peaceful process of the fundamental changes in Armenia and the balancing role of the President in that. He assured that under the light of the current complicated international situation France always stands and will stand with Armenia.

Expressing satisfaction over the dynamically developing Armenian-French cooperation in all the spheres, the interlocutors referred to the organization process of the La Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan in autumn, highlighting the economic forum that will be held in the sidelines of the summit.

During the meeting the role of Armenia a s a bridge between the EU and EAEU was highlighted.

The Armenian President and the French FM exchanged ideas over the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan