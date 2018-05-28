Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-05-18
YEREVAN, 28 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 May, USD exchange rate stood at 482.76 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 565.36 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.81 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 644.63 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price stood at 20252.7 drams. Silver price stood at 256.25 drams. Platinum price stood at 14108.67 drams.
