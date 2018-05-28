PM Pashinyan, Deputy Assistant Secretary Bridget Brink discuss further development of Armenian-US ties

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the US State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan attached importance to the development of relations with the US and stated that the Armenian government is interested in developing the cooperation in all spheres, including political, economic, strengthening democracy, human rights and etc. Nikol Pashinyan said fighting corruption, conducting reforms in governance, legal systems are a priority for the new Armenian leadership.

Bridget Brink congratulated Pashinyan on assuming office and addressed greetings on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia. Mrs. Brink said at this historical period for Armenia the US is ready to take steps to deepen and further develop the mutual partnership with Armenia. “The United States is and will remain the firm partner of the Armenian government and people. Welcoming your commitment to fight corruption we will support your government’s efforts aimed at creating equal rules of game for the benefit of the Armenian people and American investors”, she said.

The officials also touched upon the negotiation process for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The Armenian PM attached importance to the efforts of the US, together with Russia and France as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. PM Pashinyan highlighted Armenia’s commitment to exclusively peaceful settlement of the NK conflict and the formation of peace atmosphere.

The sides also discussed issues relating to boosting the US investments in Armenia’s economy, further intensifying the commercial ties and expanding the bilateral political dialogue.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan