‘Many exciting and inspirational changes happening in this beautiful country’, Sir Elton John says after Armenia trip, shares photos
16:40, 28 May, 2018
YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. English singer Sir Elton John, who visited Armenia over the weekend as part of a charity mission by Starkey Hearing Foundation, shared a thought on the visit on his Instagram account. “Such an honour to be welcomed so warmly by the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian. There are many exciting and inspirational changes happening in this beautiful country. Thank-you to everyone for making David and I feel so welcome,” the singer said.
“It’s impossible to describe the sheer joy you feel watching someone hear properly for the very first time. This boy was successfully fitted with hearing aids by the brilliant team from @starkeycares @tani_austin. This amazing charity travels the world and gives people the gift of hearing. David and I are so proud to support them,” Elton John wrote.
In turn, John’s husband David Furnish posted a photo showing Mount Ararat in the horizon. “Looking at the breathtakingly beautiful Mount Ararat as the sun sets over Armenia”, Furnish said.
“The look on this boy’s face says it all. We just fitted him with his first hearing aids and his life has been transformed. So amazing to be working with the extraordinary people at @starkeycares again,” Furnish said.
On Sunday, Elton John was hosted in the President’s Office and later the President and the Prime Minister dined with the singer in a downtown restaurant.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
