MP Sasun Mikayelyan denies rumors on his appointment as Kotayk Governor  

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. MP of the Yelk faction of the Armenian Parliament Sasun Mikayelyan denies the rumors on his appointment as Governor of Kotayk Province, reports Armenpress.

He told reporters at the Sardarapat Memorial that he will remain in the Parliament.

Asked whether he has been proposed to assume the post of the Kotayk Governor, MP Mikayelyan gave a negative answer, and asked whether he is ready to take that office in case of offer, he stated: “I am ready to stay in the Parliament”.

Commenting on the question what attracts him in the Parliament, the lawmaker said: “It’s not a matter of attraction, there are just works that need to be done. I want that we can properly hold the upcoming snap elections”.

As for the possibility for holding snap parliamentary elections, the lawmaker said the snap elections should be definitely held. Commenting on the view according to which the head of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction Vahram Baghdasaryan announced that the RPA is preparing for the 2022 regular elections, Sasun Mikayelyan said: “I’m Sasun Mikayelyan and announce that snap elections should be held this year, and they can prepare for the 2020 elections”.

As a result of the April-May domestic political processes, campaigns, civil disobedience acts in Armenia, the minority Yelk faction of the Parliament formed a government by giving several ministerial mandates to the Prosperous Armenia party and the ARF. The RPA is still a majority in the Parliament. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan aims at holding snap parliamentary elections before the end of 2018. Before being elected as PM and after that, Pashinyan has repeatedly stated that holding fair and transparent snap parliamentary elections is one of their priorities. The RPA considers inappropriate to hold snap elections.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan