French FM denounces status quo, use of force in NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian says neither the status quo nor the use of force are acceptable in the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“As you know, France is a co-chairing country in the OSCE Minsk Group, we have our place in this matter, and we are determined to continue our role. Neither the status quo, not the use of force are acceptable, the issue must be approached pragmatically,” he said at a joint press conference in Yerevan with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Mnatsakanyan, in turn, said that Armenia attaches importance to the joint efforts of France and the other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries – Russia and the US – for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“In this context we reaffirm Armenia’s commitment for the exclusively peaceful solution of the NK conflict. Me and my colleague concur that the presence of an atmosphere aimed at peace is important for the success of the process,” he said.

The French FM is also expected to have meetings with President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan