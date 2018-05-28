Armenia ready to create most favorable conditions for French businessmen

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to create the most favorable conditions for French businessmen aimed at attracting new investments in the country, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during a joint press conference with French minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian in Yerevan on May 28, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian FM said the sides are committed to make efforts to raise the commercial ties to the level of political relations.

“The French businessmen made significant investments in Armenia’s economy, and we ready to create the most favorable conditions for new investors in order to see more tangible results. We believe that there are preconditions for that, but seeing, continue working, rather than talking about them is important. We think it will have an applicable expression soon”, the Armenian FM said.

In the context of deepening the economic partnership, FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attached importance to the signing of the agreement on establishment and activity of Proparco company and the French Development Agency in Armenia.

French minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Armenia on May 28. He is scheduled to meet with President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan