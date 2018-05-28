President Macron to visit Armenia in autumn: Visit is important for bilateral ties, says French FM

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. France will continue to stand by Armenia helping to build its democracy, French minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said during a joint press conference with Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on May 28 in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“The date of my arrival in Armenia is not accidental: I arrived on the independence day of the First Republic of Armenia. A fact which proves how broad mutual relations France has with Armenia. I am very pleased and excited on my several visits here today in the morning. Today I visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, as well as the Mount Musa Memorial where a fount-monument symbolizing the Armenian-French centuries-old friendship in memory of the French Navy was inaugurated, this is a historical episode for Armenia’s history. Most of the sailors managed to help Armenians at that difficult moment”, the French minister stated.

As for the recent domestic political developments in Armenia, the French FM said Armenia is at the turning point of its history.

“I want to welcome the spirit of responsibility, dialogue showed by the political forces, the Armenian people which allowed to elect a new prime minister on May 8. I am happy that I am the first high-ranking politically responsible person who visits Armenia and meets with the new leadership. France will stand by Armenia by helping to build its democracy. We are connected with old ties, they have developed, but we think they are not enough compared to the political dialogue. We are ready to move our forces. We have signed an inter-governmental agreement which is going to develop our cooperation with the French development agency”, Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The French FM informed that French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Armenia in autumn. He stated that the President’s visit is an important event for the two countries. The minister also highlighted the upcoming Francophonie summit which will be held in Yerevan.

“Together with the Armenian foreign minister we have discussed the Armenia-EU relations. I want to note that France is actively involved in this process, the agreement signed is fully installed in Armenia’s other international commitments”, the minister said.

French minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Armenia on May 28. He is scheduled to meet with President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan