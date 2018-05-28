Armenian FM holds meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on May 28 received Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting FM Mnatsakanyan said Armenia attaches great importance to the comprehensive cooperation with the US, stating that Armenia plans to further develop the Armenian-American friendly partnership.

In her turn Bridget Brink thanked for the reception and congratulated the Armenian minister on assuming office, as well as addressed wishes on the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia. She expressed readiness to take joint steps with the new Armenian government aimed at deepening the bilateral relations.

The sides agreed that the high-ranking visits provide a good opportunity to discuss the agenda issues of the relations between the two countries, the joint steps aimed at further intensifying and deepening the mutual partnership.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on expanding the bilateral political dialogue, further boosting the commercial ties. In this context they in particularly highlighted the effective activity of the Armenian-American Council on Trade and Investments and the Armenian-American inter-governmental commission.

The meeting agenda also covered a number of international and regional issues.

The Armenian FM attached importance to the US efforts, together with Russia and France as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to exclusively peaceful settlement of the NK conflict. In this context both officials highlighted the need to create and strengthen an atmosphere of peace.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan