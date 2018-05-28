FM Mnatsakanyan calls Armenia-France relations as unique

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan calls the dialogue with his French counterpart as very practical and productive, reports Armenpress.

During a press conference in Yerevan after the meeting with French minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on May 28, the Armenian FM said the Armenia-France unique ties are based on the traditional friendship and manifestations of mutual support of the Armenian and French peoples.

“It’s noteworthy that Mr. Le Drian visits Armenia after the recent domestic political developments and the formation of the new government. His visit also has another meaning: it is taking place on the day when Armenians celebrate the centennial of the First Republic”, FM Mnatsakanyan told reporters.

He said the visit of his French counterpart is quite full of events, because before the meeting with reporters he managed to visit the Tsisternakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, as well as left a note in the Honorary Guest Book. “We have visited the Mount Musa Memorial, the salvation of Armenians in Mount Musa is also one of the key manifestations of the Armenian-French friendship. Frankly, it was really a very emotional moment, we together had an interesting experience to share an emotional moment”, the Armenian FM said.

French minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Armenia on May 28. He is scheduled to meet with President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan