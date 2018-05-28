Celebrations dedicated to 100th anniversary of First Republic of Armenia to be held in Moscow, Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. A great concert within the frames of the celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia will be held in the Hermitage Garden in Moscow on June 10, Levon Torgomyan – spokesperson of the Armenian Embassy in Russia, told Armenpress.

A number of high-ranking officials will be invited to the concert. “A number of events will be held by the Armenian Embassy in Russia and community NGOs within the frames of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan”, the spokesperson said.

On May 28 Armenia and Armenians worldwide celebrate the 100th anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the historic victory in the battle of Sardarapat.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan