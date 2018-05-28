Lithuanian President extends congratulations to Armenia’s President and people on Republic Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė extended congratulations to President Armen Sarkissian and all people of Armenia on a major anniversary – the Centennial of Republic Day, the Lithuanian Presidential Office said, Armenpress reports.

“Notably over recent decades, both countries have made conscious effort in building strong states and open societies. In her message of congratulations, the President strongly hoped that the important jubilee marked by Armenia this year remained a source of inspiration and courage in continuing important reforms, strengthening and consolidating democratic society and integrated independence of Armenia as well as expanding citizens’ rights, opening more possibilities for them and creating prosperity of the entire state”, the congratulatory message said.

President Grybauskaitė expressed belief that Lithuania and the European Union would remain close partners of Armenia that was prepared to expand the dialogue based on mutual understanding and respect.

“Dalia Grybauskaitė wished the President of Armenia and his country continued success, prosperity and peace”, the message added.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan