South Korean President could attend Trump- Kim Jong-un summit

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. South Korean officials have announced that President Moon Jae-in could attend a possible summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, BBC reports.

The Blue House said the attendance of Moon Jae-in will depend on the progress of talks between the US and North Korean leaders before the summit.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Singapore on June 12.

It has been thrown into uncertainty, after Mr Trump said he would no longer be attending.

But both sides have since been working to get it back on track.

This will be the first meeting between Trump and Kim Jong-un. The details of the summit are still unknown, but the discussions may focus on ways of denuclearizing the Korean peninsula and reducing tensions.

