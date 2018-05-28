Chief Military Inspector Movses Hakobyan considers honor working in his new position

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Chief Military Inspector Movses Hakobyan considers honor working in the new position, reports Armenpress.

“By using this chance I want to congratulate our people on this glorious holiday. This is the beginning of our victories and I think at all times we are obliged to celebrate only victories. As for my position, I want to state that any position that gives you a chance to serve the homeland, is a great honor”, Movses Hakobyan told reporters at the Sardarapat Memorial on the occasion of the Republic Day.

At the request of reporters, he also commented on the appointment of Mayor-General Artak Davtyan as new chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. “An experienced officer, I think everything will be fine”, he said.

The reporters also asked him that the corruption discoveries of the National Security Service may touch also the defense field, whether there are concerns in this sense, Movses Hakobyan said the concerns of reporters are unnecessary. “In any case I am not a lawyer, prosecutor or judge, there are law enforcement agencies that will give the assessments”, he said.

Movses Hakobyan was serving as chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces since October 3, 2016. On May 24, 2018, he was relieved from this position by the proposal of the Armenian Prime Minister and the decree of the President. On the same day Movses Hakobyan was appointed Chief Military Inspector.

Mayor –General Artak Davtyan has been appointed as new chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan