PM commends people’s self-reliance in both historic battles and “Velvet Revolution”

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The formula of victory of the Armenian people is relying on its own strengths and believing in victory, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the Sardarapat Memorial on Republic Day.

Today, Armenia and Armenians around the globe are celebrating the centennial anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the historic victory in the Battle of Sardarapat. May 28 is celebrated as Republic Day in the Armenian calendar.

According to the PM, each time the Armenian people won they’d decided they had to win and they believed in themselves.

“We have won and we will win in all the events when we will decide to win, when we will rely on ourselves rather than others, when we will not give in before any difficulty, when we will love, love unlimitedly our fatherland and each other, when we will not attempt to tie our personal interests to our own people and the state, when each and every citizen will realize that he is an owner in his country, not a vassal,” the PM said.

He said that this sense of an owner isn’t simply a right, but also a duty, in order each corner of the country and every countrymen to be treated with respect and dignity.

“100 years after this very victory of Sardarapat the Armenian people had their another glorious victory in April-May of 2018 – by establishing their own power in their own country. This victory seemed equally impossible. Many are still asking today, how it happened and why. The answer is the following – the Armenian people relied on themselves and not others, the Armenian people believed in itself, believed in its strength and future. The Armenian people had to win, because the blood of the heroes of Sardarapat, Bash Aparan is flowing in its veins, the blood of Aram Manukyan, the blood of Tovmas Nazarbekyan, the blood of Movses Silikyan, the blood of Daniel Bek-Pirumyan,” he said.

The establishment of the First Republic was crowned with the proclamation of the Third Republic, was glorified with the victory of our people in the Artsakh War and gained worldwide fame with the non-violent people’s velvet revolution,” the PM said.

Numerous events and programs such as forums, conferences, cultural and public performances, are expected to take place nationwide. Celebrations will take place in Artsakh as well.

Government officials will pay a visit to the Sardarapat Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes who gave their lives for independence and freedom.

A military parade also takes place in Sardarapat.

The holiday will be wrapped up with a concert in Yerevan’s Republic Square in the evening.

On May 28, 1918 the Armenian people restored their independence, which was lost nearly 9 centuries earlier, with the triumphant victories in the fierce battles of Karakilisa, Bash Abaran and Sardarapat.

The Battle of Sardarapat shaped the destiny of Armenia. The entire people, who survived the genocide, joined forces and entire families, including women, children and elderly, were fighting alongside soldiers.

With this victory, Armenian troops were able to stop the Turkish invasion to Transcaucasia and saved Armenia from total destruction.

On May 28, after the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in Tbilisi, the Armenian National Council declared the Republic of Armenia.

The first Prime Minister of the First Armenian Republic was Hovhannes Kajaznuni, and the last – Simon Vratsyan.

The short-lived First Republic of Armenia was subsequently invaded by the Red Army in 1920 and two years later the country became part of the USSR.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan