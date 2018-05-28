‘We have the chance of drastic kickoff’ – President says on Republic Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Armenians on Republic Day and the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the Heroic May battles, the President’s Office said.

In the address, the president said:

“Dear countrymen,

Today, together in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, we celebrate the 100th anniversaries of the First Republic of Armenia and the Heroic May Battles.

“100 years ago, our people who saw genocide, and stood on the edge of life and death, restored the independent Armenian statehood with highest effort – declaring the birth of the First Republic of Armenia. Although it was short-lived and faced numerous problems, it was the basis for further development of the country’s economy, education, science and culture, an educated and versed society emerged, which in turn led to new independence and new victories in 1991.

Today we must with special depth realize the significance of Armenian statehood. As a result of the latest changes in Armenia we have the chance of a drastic kickoff, and the requires sufficient human and institutional resources are available. We must unite these efforts, we must act more tactically and flexibly, because breakthrough moments create the chance to soar.

Thus, let’s together start shaping the Armenia of tomorrow, by appreciating and developing the Armenia which we have today.

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on Republic Day and the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the Heroic Battle of May.

I am wishing you peace, prosperity and optimism.

Long live the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh,

Long live the Diaspora,

Long live the citizens of Armenia.”

Today, Armenia and Armenians around the globe are celebrating the centennial anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the historic victory in the Battle of Sardarapat. May 28 is celebrated as Republic Day in the Armenian calendar.

Numerous events and programs such as forums, conferences, cultural and public performances, are expected to take place nationwide. Celebrations will take place in Artsakh as well.

Government officials will pay a visit to the Sardarapat Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes who gave their lives for independence and freedom.

A military parade also takes place in Sardarapat.

The holiday will be wrapped up with a concert in Yerevan’s Republic Square in the evening.

On May 28, 1918 the Armenian people restored their independence, which was lost nearly 9 centuries earlier, with the triumphant victories in the fierce battles of Karakilisa, Bash Abaran and Sardarapat.

The Battle of Sardarapat shaped the destiny of Armenia. The entire people, who survived the genocide, joined forces and entire families, including women, children and elderly, were fighting alongside soldiers.

With this victory, Armenian troops were able to stop the Turkish invasion to Transcaucasia and saved Armenia from total destruction.

On May 28, after the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in Tbilisi, the Armenian National Council declared the Republic of Armenia.

The first Prime Minister of the First Armenian Republic was Hovhannes Kajaznuni, and the last – Simon Vratsyan.

The short-lived First Republic of Armenia was subsequently invaded by the Red Army in 1920 and two years later the country became part of the USSR.

