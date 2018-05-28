Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urges NK conflicting sides to resume intensive negotiations as soon as possible
YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The United States remains committed to finding a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in his congratulatory message on Azerbaijan’s Republic Day, reports Armenpress.
“We remain committed to finding a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and urge the parties to resume intensive negotiations as soon as possible”, the message says.
The Secretary of State noted that since the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991, Azerbaijan has been a “valued partner” of the United States.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
