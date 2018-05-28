New NSS chief promises new discoveries of illicit enrichment in coming days

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. New chief of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan assures that all those who enriched illegally and in general those who violated the law will be held accountable, reports Armenpress.

The NSS chief stated that new discoveries will be released in coming days.

“The steps will be constant and consistent. We have changed our working style and are working publicly. You will see many discoveries in coming days which will be continuous”, the NSS chief told reporters on May 28.

The National Security Service conducts operations aimed at discovering corruption chains. During a meeting with the heads of news agencies, the NSS chief Artur Vanetsyan stated that people enriched via corruption chains will be held responsible. According to him, there are nearly 350 individuals in Armenia who are unaware that companies that evade taxes are registered in their names. They are unaware, they are people living in difficult social conditions whose passports were taken for 5, 10, 20 thousand drams and companies were registered in their names.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan