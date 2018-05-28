100 years ago this day Armenian statehood was reborn: Speaker of Parliament congratulates on Republic Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on May 28 addressed a congratulatory message on the Republic Day, the 100th anniversary of the May victories and the restoration of independence, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The Speaker’s message runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

I congratulate all of us on the Republic Day, the 100th anniversary of the May victories and the restoration of independence.

100 years ago this day the Armenian statehood was reborn after a six-century pause. The people, who suffered genocide, turned the course of the history by uniting all efforts on the last part of their historical homeland. The May pan-national heroic battles were crowned with the glorious victory of Sardarapat and became the pillars on which the proclamation of the First Republic of Armenia was anchored.

A century ago the word ARMENIA was again written on the world’s political map. This right has been jointly achieved by an Armenian serviceman, Western-Armenian emigrant and Caucasian-Armenian peasant, the Artsakh warrior and the Armenian clergyman.

In the difficult historical-political conditions our reborn statehood had a short life. But the two and a half years of its existence were enough to ensure the people’s life and security, to take serious steps for the creation of the Armed Forces, to return the state and public life to its normal course.

The First Republic of Armenia became the basis on which the Soviet Armenia went up, and today the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh are building protected homeland and free society. And this is the best tribute to those who gave us May 28 on the black days of despair.

I once again congratulate the whole Armenian people on this holiday, wish peace, happiness, creative work, will and determination to create a free state”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan