Prayer of Thanks delivered at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Republic Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. A Prayer of Thanks has been delivered by His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on May 28, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the May heroic battles, Armenpress reports.

The Prayer of Thanks was attended by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, high-ranking officials and clergymen.

On May 28 Armenia and Armenians worldwide celebrate the 100th anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the historic victory in the battle of Sardarapat.

