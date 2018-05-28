Artsakh’s president congratulates Armenia on First Republic centennial

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. On 28 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the day of the First Armenian Republic, Sahakyan’s Office told ARMENPRESS.



The address runs as follows:



"Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and personally myself I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the Day of the First Armenian Republic.



The 1918 May victories have become the foundation of restoration of the Armenian statehood. For centuries the Armenian people have been subjected to violence and massacres and have passed through numerous ordeals being deprived of statehood subject to foreign yoke.

Despite the fact that the First Armenian Republic survived for a short period of time its role in the life of our people is significant.



The heroic deeds of our brave sons in Sardarapat, Bash Aparan and Gharakilisa proved that Armenians can escape the massacre when they believe in their own strength, when they take up arms and defend their own land, when they are united and determined.



Mother Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, always keeping the spirit of the 1918 heroic battles, continue to defend and strengthen the two Armenian republics, develop the Armenian land and forge reliable and bright future of the Armenian people.

I once again congratulate all of us on this important state holiday wishing peace, welfare and all the best".

Today, Armenia and Armenians around the globe are celebrating the centennial anniversary of establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the historic victory in the Battle of Sardarapat. May 28 is celebrated as Republic Day in the Armenian calendar.

Numerous events and programs such as forums, conferences, cultural and public performances, are expected to take place nationwide. Celebrations will take place in Artsakh as well.

Government officials will pay a visit to the Sardarapat Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen heroes who gave their lives for independence and freedom.

A military parade will also take place in Sardarapat.

The holiday will be wrapped up with a concert in Yerevan’s Republic Square in the evening.

On May 28, 1918 the Armenian people restored their independence, which was lost nearly 9 centuries earlier, with the triumphant victories in the fierce battles of Karakilisa, Bash Abaran and Sardarapat.

The Battle of Sardarapat shaped the destiny of Armenia. The entire people, who survived the genocide, joined forces and entire families, including women, children and elderly, were fighting alongside soldiers.

With this victory, Armenian troops were able to stop the Turkish invasion to Transcaucasia and saved Armenia from total destruction.

On May 28, after the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in Tbilisi, the Armenian National Council declared the Republic of Armenia.

The first Prime Minister of the First Armenian Republic was Hovhannes Kajaznuni, and the last – Simon Vratsyan.

The short-lived First Republic of Armenia was subsequently invaded by the Red Army in 1920 and two years later the country became part of the USSR.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan