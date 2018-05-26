Sir Elton John arrives in Yerevan - report

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Sir Elton John has arrived to Armenia, according to local media reports.

News.am, an Armenia-based media outlet, has released a video showing the renowned English singer exiting the Yerevan airport.

According to the report, Sir Elton John has arrived as part of a charity initiative of Starkey Hearing Foundation.

“The Armenian office of the company [Starkey] neither confirmed nor denied the information”, the report said.

