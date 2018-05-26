PM hails UWC Dilijan as “symbol of future of Armenia”

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says the UWC Dilijan is the symbol of future Armenia.

The PM was speaking at the graduation ceremony of the international school’s students.

“I was born not far from here, in Ijevan. I have many friends living here. I am glad that you have a school like this in Dilijan. This is a symbol of future Armenia, love and solidarity, a country having a high level education”, the PM said.

Pashinyan called on the graudates to visit Armenia in the future also.

“We hope that you will tell our story in your countries. You will tell them that we are a small country of big hearted people, hope, human rights, democracy and solidarity,” he said.

