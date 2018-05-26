Armenian president attends centennial independence day celebrations of Georgia in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian took part in the ceremony dedicated to the 100th anniversary of foundation of First Democratic Republic of Georgia in central Tbilisi.

The Armenian president delivered a speech at the event, which took place in the Georgian capital’s Freedom Square, the President’s Office said.

In his speech, the president congratulated the people of Georgia on their national holiday and noted that it is an honor to be present at the event.

“My country will also mark the 100th anniversary of the First Republic in two days, on May 28,” he said.

The president said that the Armenian-Georgian friendship has a history of millennium, rather just a centennial. He said the two peoples have numerous similarities.

“It is a fact, a wonderful fact that that our two peoples have lived side by side for hundreds of years, have fought together for their independence and dignity, and have never had any serious conflict or misunderstanding. This has to be especially very valuable for us, for the new generation of Armenians and Georgians,” he said.

The Armenian president thanked for the invitation to participate in the ceremony and for the warm reception towards the Armenian delegation.

He expressed gratitude to the city of Tbilisi, which in his words for many years has been the cultural center of Southern Caucasus. A city where Armenians, Georgians and many other people have lived harmoniously, according to him. In his words, a city which has been a crossroads of cultural and value diversity.

Sarkissian said that Tbilisi is special for him also because the grandparents of his wife have been born there, and it is a city where in addition to Georgian, the Armenian language is spoken, among many others.

“Today’s realities bind to not only maintain, but develop and multiply our values and achievements, create the new [things] which will be worthy remembering and why not taking an example from. All our efforts of settling conflicts peacefully, developing the South Caucasian region and brining solidarity stem from our values themselves,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan