Relative stable situation along Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact last week

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact during the past week was relatively stable, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry said that Azerbaijani forces made nearly 150 individual ceasefire violations from May 20 to May 26, firing more than 1500 rounds at Artsakh outposts.

“The Defense Army units mostly refrained from taking countermeasures and vigilantly continued carrying out their service,” the ministry said.

