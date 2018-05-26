Artsakh military commander congratulates Armenia’s new chief of general staff

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Artsakh, commander of the Defense Army, Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan congratulated major general Artak Davtyan on being appointed as chief of the general staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces.

Mnatsakanyan wished good luck and successes to Davtyan in achieving the goals for the benefit of Armenia and its military.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan