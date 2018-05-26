Head of NATO Liaison Office in South Caucasus visits Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian defense ministry’s National Defense Research University (NDRU) has hosted the Head of the NATO Liaison Office in the South Caucasus, Dr. Rosaria Puglisi,

Dr. Benyamin Poghosyan, the NDRU Deputy Head for Research – INSS head, received the Dr. Puglisi.

University research fellows also took part in the meeting. Dr. Poghosyan briefed the Dr. Puglisi about the university’s activities and structure. The recent domestic developments as well as Armenia’s foreign policy priorities were discussed during the meeting, NDRU told ARMENPRESS.

Dr. Puglisi highly appreciated the role of the NDRU as a US National Defense University model based academic format defense security dialogue platform for organizing expert level discussions with Washington, Moscow and Brussels.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan