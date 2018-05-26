Armenian president meets Finnish counterpart in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of a working visit to Georgia, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö on May 26 in Tbilisi, who was also in town.

At the meeting, President Sarkissian emphasized that Armenia and Finland entered the quarter century of diplomatic relations last year and was pleased to note that the relations between the two countries underwent stable development during those years.

The Armenian president attached importance to continuity of high level political dialogue and invited his Finnish counterpart to visit Armenia.

According to President Sarkissian, Armenia and Finland – both being small countries – have numerous similarities, which create a good basis for expanding the cooperation spectrum.

The President of Finland said that they’ve closely followed the latest developments in Armenia and that they are happy over the civilized and peaceful resolution of the situation.

The sides also discussed the prospects of cooperation as part of CEPA (Armenia-EU deal signed earlier in 2017), and exchanged ideas over regional and international issues.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian arrived in Tbilisi on May 25 at the invitation of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

The Armenian President and the First Lady were invited to attend the 100th anniversary celebrations of Georgia’s First Republic – Independence Day.

Earlier on May 25, the Armenian President had meetings with the Georgian President and the Prime Minister.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan