LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-05-18

LONDON, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2271.00, copper price stood at $6860.00, lead price stood at $2507.00, nickel price stood at $14590.00, tin price stood at $20300.00, zinc price stood at $3029.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.