PM Pashinyan hosts schoolkids from frontier towns on graduation day

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. As Armenian schools were celebrating the traditional Last Bell on May 26, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited more than 100 school graduates from border towns to visit him at his official residence.

The Prime Minister congratulated the graduates and wished good luck and success in the future, the PM’s office said.

“Our velvet revolution had and has a very important slogan, which citizens chanted many times – “we are the owners of our country”. This territory has been created to serve high ranking officials and we considered it necessary that you, graduates from border communities, have the chance to celebrate your day in this very place, as a sign for the very fact that we are serving for you. Our greatest task is to do our best for you to feel day after day that you are living in a better country,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister attached importance to education as an important tool for solving the problems of the country.

“I am asking you to never underestimate education. The continuous increase of the educational weapon, mutual respect and education in new Armenia are a priority. I am urging you to have a higher intellectual level every other day in your future life. You cannot stop learning not for a day, for an hour or a second,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan