Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili on the country’s national holiday – the 100th anniversary of restoration of state independence.

In a congratulatory cable sent to Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, PM Pashinyan wished his Georgian counterpart good health and future successes in his responsible activity, and peace and welfare to the people of Georgia, the PM’s office said.

“I am convinced that the existing friendly relations between our peoples, as well as the high level of the current bilateral intergovernmental relations between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia will continue to serve for the benefit of our states,” PM Pashinyan said in the cable.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan