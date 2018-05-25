Manipulation of the name of Armenia’s PM is unacceptable - National Defense Research University of Armenia over Boris Johnson’s case with prankers

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Defense Research University (NDRU) of the Defense Ministry of Armenia has issued a statement over the conversation of the prankers with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the name of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the NDRU.

The statement runs as follows, “The fake conversation of prankers with UK Foreign secretary Boris Johnson on behalf of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on May 24 was shared in internet.

The National Defense Research University, MoD Armenia appreciates the significance of the freedom of speech and the right to share information through the use of modern digital technologies in the process of democracy development. However, The NDRU perceives totally unacceptable any manipulation of the name of the head of the Armenian executive branch of Government for the sake of various machinations. Those kinds of actions harm the international peace and stability”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan