Armenia has fulfilled its obligations assumed before Europe  - Ara Babloyan receives  PACE Co- rapporteur Yuliya Lovochkina

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the Co-Rapporteur of PACE Monitoring Committee for Armenia Yuliya Lovochkina.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, welcoming the guest in the National Assembly, Ara Babloyan touched upon the recent political developments that happened in Armenia. The Head of the parliament has underlined that the recent events witness of the fact that our country is faithful to democratic values. “It is important for us to provide the stability and security in the country,” the National Assembly President said.

In Ara Babloyan’s word, during these years Armenia has step by step fulfilled the obligations assumed before Europe and is resolute to further expand and develop the cooperation.

Thanking for the reception, Yuliya Lovochkina highlighted the fact that the inner-political problem in Armenia was solved through mutual understanding and peaceful means.

At the guest’s request Ara Babloyan touched upon the issues of holding the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Armenia and the protection of human rights.

In this context the Head of the parliament presented the work done before, adding that the reforms would be continuous. Ara Babloyan assured that particularly the protection of women’s and children’s rights had always been and would be at the centre of attention.

The President of the parliament said about holding of the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Armenia: “All the issues should be solved around the table, based on mutual agreement of the political forces. The national interest is of key importance for us.”

Ara Babloyan noted that the programmes of the government which would be aimed at the development of the country would be supported by the parliamentary majority.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan