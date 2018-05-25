Armenia’s energy minister compares Iranian and Russian gas prices

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Artur Grigoryan has announced first time the price of Iranian gas at the border. “Iranian gas at the border with the latest data is offered at $ 165, and we get Russian gas at $ 150”, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister told the reporters.

He also noted that they do not stop talks for cheaper gas. “Those talks will always take place and we will undoubtedly try to find other sources of cheaper gas”, Artur Grigoryan said.

In 2004, Armenia and Iran signed an agreement on electricity- gas exchange, according to which Iran will receive 3 kWh of electricity from Armenia for 1 cubic meter of natural gas. According to statistics, Armenia currently exports 1.2 billion kWh of electricity to Iran.

