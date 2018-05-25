Possible recognition of Armenian Genocide by Israel first of all will be contribution to the prevention of genocides – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The possible recognition of the Armenian Genocide can be viewed from different perspectives, but it’s first of all a contribution to the prevention of genocides, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told the reporters.

“We follow those developments. This is an issue referring not only us, but a very important issue for the mankind. The recognition by the Israeli Knesset will be a major signal for the prevention of genocides”, the FM said.

According to Mnatsakanyan, the recognition of the genocide is a component of the Armenian foreign policy, and the Armenian Prime Minister has also reaffirmed this key approach.

The resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide will be put for final discussions at the parliament of Israel on May 30.

On May 23 some discussions over the resolution were held at the Knesset, and it was decided to put the resolution for final discussion on May 30.

In the background of tense relations between Turkey and Israel, the issue of adopting an Armenian Genocide recognition bill has again appeared in the Knesset agenda. MPs Itzik Shmuly and Amir Ohan said that they will submit a bill recognizing the massacre of nearly 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan