French FM to visit Armenia on May 28

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Armenia on May 28, French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told the reporters. “During the visit the preparatory works of Francophonie summit due to be held in Yerevan will be touched upon, as well as new ways of cooperation with Armenia will be sought”, ARMENPRESS reports the Ambassador as saying.

He noted that in the sidelines of the visit the Foreign Minister of France will meet with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other officials.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan