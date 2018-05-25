MP Alen Simonyan retracts resignation

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. MP from “Yelk” parliamentary faction Alen Simonyan has retracted the resignation application from the post of MP, ARMENPRESS reports National Assembly President Ara Babloyan issued a statement.

Alen Simonyan submitted a resignation letter on May 22. He explained his decision by that he wanted to preserve the mandate of Yerevan City Council member and to continue to deal with the problems of Yerevan. But on May 24 Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan sent a record to the Central Electoral Committee about depriving Simonyan of the mandate of the City Council member. Nara Hovhannisyan took over the vacant seat.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan